West Bengal Elections 2021: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto in Kolkata today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday will release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto for the West Bengal Assembly elections in Kolkata.

In a statement, BJP's national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said that Shah will be on a one-day visit to West Bengal on Sunday, where he will launch the party's manifesto and attend various other programmes across the state.

According to a statement issued by the BJP, Shah will hold a public meeting at Pallighai Scholl ground in Egra in Purba Medinipur district on March 21 (Sunday noon). Later, he will hold a meeting with district and divisional office bearers of the party at Mecheda.