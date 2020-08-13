West Bengal: Education department sends notice to West Midnapore school for restarting classes

The West Bengal state education department has issued a show-cause notice to a government-run school in Paschim Midnapore district for restarting classes. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has directed to keep schools shut in August.

Talking about the decision to restart classes, Brindaban Ghatak, Headmaster of Hatsarberia BC Roy High School in the Daspur area said that the school management decided to re-start classes as some parents wanted to send their wards to school in order to complete the syllabus in time before the board exams.

“The guardians appealed to us to re-start classes. We were holding online classes but we have re-started classes physically for class 10 students keeping in mind all safety protocols for students and students are also following them. The guardians are supporting us. We are also planning to restart classes for class 11 and 12 students," added Ghatak.

“My daughter is in class 10. There are no classes and all tuitions have also stopped. How will they complete the syllabus in time for Madhyamik (class 10 West Bengal board) exams? We requested the school to restart classes while maintaining social distancing. The headmaster has considered our request,” Said Shakti Pada, a parent of a class 10 student.

The lockdown in West Bengal has been extended till 31st August and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that if the situation improves, then classes might restart on alternate days from teacher’s day on 5th September.

The number of cases has been rising in West Bengal. There are 26,003 active cases in West Bengal as of Wednesday. After a request made to the Civil Aviation Secretary from Mamata Banerjee, flights from 6 cities worse affected by COVID-19 have been cancelled as a precautionary measure. Sporting activities, cinema halls and auditoriums also remain suspended to control the spread of the virus.