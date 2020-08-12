West Bengal Governor's visit: Writing’s on walls of Vishwa Bharati University

Kolkata

Writings against West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhanker were seen on the walls of the Vishwa Bharati University campus in Shantiniketan, to pro­test against his visit on Wednesday. The writing seen on the wall had the words ‘VC get out’ and ‘Agent of BJP VC go back.” Other writings said: ‘Free Bi­d­yut Chakraborty VC, BJP’s agent Governor, Get out’ and ‘Vishwa Bh­arati University is the not the BJP party office. Jagdeep Dhanker get out.’ The messa­ges were against the CAA, NRC and NPR, which had been seeing the nationwide pro­tests since 2019 till the lockdown was imposed.

The PM is the Chancellor of the University while West Bengal Governor is the Rector. Bidyut Chakraborty is the Vice Chancellor of the university, founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. Governor Dhanker visited the Vishwa Bharati campus in Shantiniketan on Wednesday morning to inaugurate the Hala Karshan ustav on the Sriniketan grounds and a photo gallery in Rabindra Sadan, when writings on the wall were spotted against the Governor. University authorities erased some writings. Dhanker had reacted to protests seen in January this year on the campus and said governance is taking a backseat and there was anarchy and failure of law and order, which was worrisome. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Swapan Dasgupta and university Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty were confined within the campus in January by SFI, the Left wing student’s organisation, protesting against the citizenship laws.