West Bengal: ED Sends Notice To TMC Youth Wing President Saayoni Ghosh In Job Scam Case

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday sent notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh in connection to the job scam in the state.

The central agency had asked Saayoni to be present at ED headquarters at the CGO complex in Salt Lake on June 30 with her income tax returns for the past 10 years and her bank account details.

The actor-turned-politician, Saayoni’s name surfaced in the scam earlier after former TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh was arrested for the same scam and pictures of Saayoni and Kuntal together had also surfaced.

Close nexus between Kuntal and Ghosh, alleges BJP

Though Saayoni earlier had said that Kuntal was just an acquaintance for her and nothing beyond, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan had earlier alleged a close nexus between Kuntal and Saayoni Ghosh following which Saayoni had served Khan a legal notice.

Though Saayoni was not available for comment, senior TMC leader and MP Saugata Roy said that the agency has been sending notices to people, but the outcome of the probe is not known.

“I am sure she will cooperate with the probe,” mentioned Roy.

Earlier this month, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also summoned by ED for questioning in connection with the same scam.