West Bengal: Deceased TMC candidate Kajal Sinha's wife files police complaint against Deputy Election Commissioner

Khardah: Deceased TMC candidate of Khardah in North 24 Parganas Kajal Sinha’s wife Nandita complained against Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain at Khardah police station alleging that Election Commission is responsible for her husband’s death.

Kajal’s wife on Wednesday stated that due to the eight phases of election amidst the rise of pandemic had led to the death of her husband.

“Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain is a murderer and strict action should be taken against him for killing my husband. In Assam and Tamil Nadu elections were held in one phase then what is the actual reason of eight phases of polls in West Bengal that claimed so many lives including my husband,” read the letter of the deceased TMC candidate’s wife.

TMC leader Firhad Hakim said that despite several appeals to the Election Commission of India, neither the last phases were clubbed nor the campaigning was stopped.

“TMC supremo had sent several letters to the ECI. None were addressed by the Election Commission of India. Neither the phases were clubbed, nor was the campaigning stopped. The BJP and the ECI are behind the deaths of several people in West Bengal,” claimed the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Incidentally, Kajal Sinha on April 25 had succumbed to COVID-19 at Beliaghata ID hospitals, three days after contracting the virus.

Saddened by the demise of the candidate, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee condoled the death of the party’s candidate.

“Very, very sad. Shocked. Kajal Sinha, our candidate from Khardaha, succumbed to Covid. He dedicated his life to serving people & just fought a tireless campaign. He was a long-serving committed member of @AITCofficial. We will miss him. My condolences to his family & his admirers,” read her tweet.

It is pertinent to mention that apart from a TMC candidate, earlier this month, RSP candidate from Jangipur constituency, Pradip Kumar Nandi and Congress candidate from Samserganj constituency Rezaul Haque and an individual candidate had succumbed to the virus.

Meanwhile, several other leaders like BJP's Babul Supriyo, Debasree Chowdhury, Sreerupa Mitra Chowdhury, TMC’s Shashi Panja, Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Left Front’s Sujan Chakraborty have also contracted the virus.