West Bengal: CS HK Dwivedi asks IAS officers to ensure everyone gets benefits of govt schemes

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday instructed 21 IAS officers to visit several districts and to ensure that everyone is getting the benefit of schemes started by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, there are people in interior districts who are still not aware of the developmental schemes started by the Chief Minister which the IAS officers will inform them and will also ensure that everyone gets the benefit of the schemes.

Apart from ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ (financial help scheme for women) and ‘Swasthya Sathi’ (free health insurance card), the state has seen 11 years of ‘developmental’ governance by the Trinamool Congress.

The commemoration of this milestone is being done through a month-long campaign from May 5 –June 6 with three components of Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor (path of development in 11 years), Paray Samadhan (local and speedy solution) and Duare Sarkar (government at doorstep).

Recently, 'Unnayaner Pathey 11 Bochor' campaign was organized in all districts from May 5 to May 20 under which successful initiatives/schemes and achievements of the state government were showcased in 631 static exhibitions in venues including government schools/educational institutions and within the spaces available in the premises of government offices which are easily accessible by citizens.

Almost all government departments were seen taking an active part and were seen engaged with the citizens from all walks of life.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has time again urged everyone to avail all the schemes of the government and also instructed party workers and leaders to inform people about the schemes and their benefits.

Recently, after several complaints were heard that several hospitals were not accepting ‘Swasthya Sathi’ cards, Mamata had announced that police should lodge FIR against those hospitals and also said that strict action will be taken against them by the state government.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:35 PM IST