West Bengal: Cracks Within BJP Leaders Split Wide Open

BJP in West Bengal | Representative Image

Kolkata: Amid dissent and infighting within West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and workers, now two different tunes were heard between senior party leader Dilip Ghosh and party state president Sukanta Majumdar.

Talking to the media, Majumdar said that strict action will be taken against those who have created outside party offices.

Strict action will be taken against miscreants: Majumdar

"Strict action will be taken against those who have created a ruckus. They can even be suspended. Such dissent was also seen when Dilip Ghosh and Rahul Sinha were state presidents," said Majumdar.

Differing from Majumdar's comment, senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that a solution cannot be met by giving punishment.

"How many workers and supporters will be given punishments? Instead hearing the problems and discussing the same will be the right option," said Ghosh.

According to party sources, the dissent party workers and supporters have prepared a blueprint and will write a letter to BJP national president JP Nadda with their complaints.

Dissent workers threaten mass resignation

"The dissent workers have even threatened mass resignation if any stringent action is taken against them," said the party sources. It can be recalled that on Thursday a section of BJP workers and supporters were seen creating a ruckus outside the party's headquarters in Kolkata.

Posters of the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar, party's general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty, and co-observer Amit Malviya's photos were kicked out and then later burnt.

The party's traditional dissent supporters also demanded change in state organization and complained that the traditional supporters are not given 'due respect' inside the party.