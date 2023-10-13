West Bengal: Internal Strife In BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

West Bengal: Internal Strife In BJP Ahead Of LS Elections | Representative Image

Kolkata: Adding to much discomfort ahead of the Lok Sabha election scheduled next year, a section of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Thursday was seen creating a ruckus outside the party's headquarters in Kolkata.

Posters of the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar, party's general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty, and co-observer Amit Malviya's photos were kicked and then later burnt.

Internal factions demand change in state organization

The party's traditional dissent supporters also demanded change in state organization and complained that the traditional supporters are not given 'due respect' inside the party.

A senior dissent leader on anonymity said that the party's state president is behaving like a 'puppet'.

"The party's image is being ruined. The traditional supporters are not given due respect and the new members are given more responsibilities. Some of the new members have even connection with Trinamool Congress (TMC). The present situation is such that party will not even win a single seat," said the senior supporter.

Another party supporter slammed party's Birbhum district president Drubha Saha.

"Drubha Saha is an opportunist. I am happy that a proper probe is being done against TMCs Anubrata Mondal. ED, CBI probe should also be against Saha as he also extorted huge amounts of money. In other districts too those who have no connect with the public are made the district presidents and despite complaining nothing is changing," said the party supporter.

It can be recalled that Union Minister Subhas Sarkar couple of weeks back was locked inside the district party office by party supporters and police had to intervene to rescue him.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said that the incident that took place is 'unfortunate'.

"If someone had a problem they could have written a letter or even meet the central leadership. Such incidents are not expected and it is needless to say that such incidents have tarnished the image of the party," added Bhattacharya.

BJP must stop 'infighting'

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that the BJP should stop 'infighting' so that they can fight TMC in the upcoming elections.

"CPI (M) and Congress are completely washed off from the state. But if BJP also gets washed off due to infighting then against whom will TMC fight in the elections," questioned Sen. Political analyst Biswanath Chakraborty said that the BJP is gradually losing power in Bengal.

"BJP has emerged as the main opposition in Bengal and it is very clear that the saffron camp is losing power and grounds in the state due to its infighting," mentioned Chakraborty.

