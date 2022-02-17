West Bengal: Contai turns into battlefield after LoP Suvendu Adhikari 'mocks' TMC's 'Duare Sarkar' scheme

Kolkata: Contai area turned into a battlefield on Thursday after TMC supporters chanted slogans while Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari campaigned for the upcoming civic poll scheduled on February 27.

Earlier this day, Adhikari ‘mocked’ TMC’s scheme ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) and said ‘Duare Suvendu’ while campaigning for the civic polls.

According to a close aide of Adhikari, the LoP said this to mean that he is there for the people of Contai.

Slamming LoP, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Adhikari has reduced himself to a ‘laughing stock’.

“Suvendu knows that their base in Contai is not strong for which he is trying to imitate TMC’s scheme. Suvendu is a laughing stock even for TMC and no matter what he does or says the TMC will win the civic polls,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been lodged against the younger brother of LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

A person Abu Sohail a couple of months back had lodged an FIR at Contai police station against Soumendu claiming that he had built a ‘low grade’ building while he was a member of governing body at PK College in Contai.

After alleged ‘inaction’ of the police, Sohail moved Calcutta High Court and filed a case in public interest over the issue which High Court on Thursday forwarded to Contai session court and also instructed Contai police to investigate the matter and submit the details to the session court by March 15.

“According to Sohail, Soumendu showing influence of his elder brother Suvendu Adhikari didn’t call for any tender while building the college building. The building is of low degree and can collapse any moment for which he appealed to the High Court which is now forwarded to Session Court,” said the High Court sources.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 09:42 PM IST