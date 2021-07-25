West Bengal: Congress' tweet sparks speculation of its alliance with ruling party TMC

Kolkata: New speculation started over Trinamool Congress and Congress’ alliance during the 2024 Parliamentary election after Congress took to Twitter and slammed BJP for hacking TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s mobile phone.

The Congress on Twitter claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘took the adage, keep your enemies closer a little too far’.

“The Modi government’s insecurities are endless for which during the West Bengal election they (BJP) snooped on Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Mamata Banerjee’s phone,” said the tweet.

The speculation intensified after Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien had retweeted Congress tweet.

However, turning down the speculation, West Bengal Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said that the tweet doesn’t hint towards alliance and also that the final call will be taken by the Central leadership.

“It is true that whatever BJP had done over the snooping is wrong but the tweet is not the endorsement of alliance. Delhi leaders will take the call soon,” mentioned Pradip.

Meanwhile, TMC Spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the ultimate call will be taken by TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee had time- and-again urged all the opposition parties to open an anti Modi front to fight the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha election.