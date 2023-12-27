 West Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony On Jan 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony On Jan 22

West Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony On Jan 22

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting of the preparedness on the upcoming Gangasagar holy dip festival at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya on January 22.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on anonymity said, "We don't believe in fixing religion with politics."

Gangasagar holy dip festival at Nabanna

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting of the preparedness on the upcoming Gangasagar holy dip festival at the state secretariat Nabanna. In the meeting she had announced that the festival will start on January 8 and will get over on January 17 and the holy dip will be on January 12.

Read Also
West Bengal: CM Mamata demands national status for Gangasagar mela
article-image

Stringent security measures in place for Gangasagar festival

"VIPs will not be allowed to visit Gangasagar Mela in convoys with shooters. VIPs entering the crowded venue with hooters creates problems. More CCTV cameras will be installed to avoid untoward incidents. Every pilgrim and media will be given an accident insurance cover of ₹5 lakh," said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that several more government buses, private busses and barges will be pressed into action to ferry more pilgrims safely to the venue.

Mamata also added that all the vessels will be tracked through GPS in collaboration with ISRO.

Read Also
West Bengal: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slams Mamata Banerjee for holding protest dharna on Ram Navami
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Other Malls Abruptly Closed Amidst Pro-Kannada Protests

Bengaluru: Phoenix Mall Of Asia, Other Malls Abruptly Closed Amidst Pro-Kannada Protests

West Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony On Jan 22

West Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony On Jan 22

West Bengal: BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Removed From National Secretary Post

West Bengal: BJP Leader Anupam Hazra Removed From National Secretary Post

AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd, Director Sanjay Aggarwal Acquitted By Delhi Court In Coal Block...

AES Chhattisgarh Energy Pvt Ltd, Director Sanjay Aggarwal Acquitted By Delhi Court In Coal Block...

BMW Catches Fire Near Telangana Secretariat In Hyderabad, Video Of Burning Luxury Car Surfaces

BMW Catches Fire Near Telangana Secretariat In Hyderabad, Video Of Burning Luxury Car Surfaces