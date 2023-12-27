West Bengal: CM Mamata Likely To Skip Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony On Jan 22

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to skip the Ram Mandir inauguration at Ayodhya on January 22.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on anonymity said, "We don't believe in fixing religion with politics."

Gangasagar holy dip festival at Nabanna

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting of the preparedness on the upcoming Gangasagar holy dip festival at the state secretariat Nabanna. In the meeting she had announced that the festival will start on January 8 and will get over on January 17 and the holy dip will be on January 12.

Stringent security measures in place for Gangasagar festival

"VIPs will not be allowed to visit Gangasagar Mela in convoys with shooters. VIPs entering the crowded venue with hooters creates problems. More CCTV cameras will be installed to avoid untoward incidents. Every pilgrim and media will be given an accident insurance cover of ₹5 lakh," said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that several more government buses, private busses and barges will be pressed into action to ferry more pilgrims safely to the venue.

Mamata also added that all the vessels will be tracked through GPS in collaboration with ISRO.