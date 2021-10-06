West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee turns composer, launches ‘Janani’ album ahead of Durga Puja

Kolkata: Apart from being a capable administrator, people of West Bengal and even outside know the painting, writing skills of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but not many were aware that she could even write songs and sing as well.

This Durga Puja people of West Bengal got a collection of songs penned by Mamata Banerjee after the CD ‘Janani’ was launched on Wednesday at Nazrul Manch.

During the launch, Mamata herself sang the song along with TMC leader Indraneil Sen, singer Nachiketa and BJP MP Babul Supriyo.

Notably, Babul had also gifted the TMC Supremo a pianica.

After the launch, Mamata on the occasion of Mahalaya had inaugurated several Durga Puja pandals including Chetla Agrani who patron is minister Partha Chatterjee, Naktala Udayan who patron is another minister Firhad Hakim, then Jodhpur park, Salimpur pally to name a few.

After inaugurating the pandals, Mamata repeatedly urged that everyone should wear masks and use sanitizer while stepping out of the house and during pandal hopping.

“Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear masks for their own security. No one should put themselves and people surrounding them in trouble,” said Mamata, adding that the pandemic’s third wave would hit soon.

Mamata also thanked all the puja organizers for making the pandals in such a manner so that everyone can see the idol.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court had restricted entry to the pandals and had asked all the puja organizers to keep three sides of the pandal open so that everyone can see the Durga idol.

Meanwhile, although the night curfew is lifted during the festivities, to everyone’s worry the MET department on Wednesday forecasted scattered rainfall from Ashtami to Dussehra due to a low pressure being formed at Gangetic Bay of Bengal.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 10:00 PM IST