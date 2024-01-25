West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee To Visit North Bengal On A 5-Day Tour From January 28

CM Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: At a time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting Bengal to hold public rally and interactions with the intellectuals of the state, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will be on a five days tour to North Bengal from January 28.

Addressing a programme at the conch shaped stadium (Dhono Dhanya) in Kolkata to felicitate the sportsperson, Mamata said that she would hold meetings at North Bengal from January 28 and would return to Kolkata by roughly February 2.

CM Mamata's rally schedule:

"I will first go to Hasimara then Cooch Behar and then at Uttarkanya will distribute patta and then will go to Raiganj, Balurghat,Malda, Murshidabad and then Krishnanagar. I will return to Kolkata by February 1 or 2nd. All the programmes will be conducted indoor as the board examinations will start. The programmes will also commence after the examinations gets over and using of loudspeakers will not be done for the examinations," said Mamata.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Kolkata on January 28 night and hold a meeting with party leaders and on January 29 Shah is likely to address a public meeting in Mecheda in East Midnapore and hold meeting with intellectuals in Kolkata the same day.

Cherished sportspersons can apply for jobs: Mamata

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged that the sportsperson who had brought accolades to the state can give their biodata to state sports minister Aroop Biswas if they want jobs.

"We will create a special system and will give jobs to the sportsmen who had brought accolades to our state. Everyone before going to play should chant 'Joy Bangla' (hail Bengal) and bring more glory to the state. 'Khela Hobe, Khelte hobe and jeette hobe'( the game is on, we will play and will have to win," mentioned Mamata.