West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to hold meeting with party workers in North Bengal

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Ahead of the panchayat election scheduled for next year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited North Bengal on Monday.

It can be noted that this is the first time she visited Alipurduar after becoming the Chief Minister for the third time.

According to state secretariat Nabanna sources, Mamata will address a meeting with the party workers on Tuesday and will later hold an administrative meeting there.

It is pertinent to mention that the Trinamool Congress is leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the people and listen to their problems ahead of the panchayat election.

North Bengal which was once a stronghold of the Left Front, however, the BJP won a several seats in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Even in the 2021 Assembly election, BJP had the upper hand in North Bengal. Hence, to get back the confidence of people of North Bengal, TMC is focusing on the region.

Amidst demand for separate statehood of the North Bengal by several BJP MLAs and MP, TMC is trying to ‘encash’ the claim by saying that the saffron camp is trying to ‘divide’ Bengal.

According to political observers, the TMC leaders should visit more in North Bengal to win back the hearts of the people.

Meanwhile, ahead of Mamata’s visit to North Bengal, banned terror outfit Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) has warned of a ‘bloodbath’ if their separate statehood demand is not met.

A masked man claiming himself to be Jeevan Singha, the chief of KLO said that if Mamata Banerjee ‘steps into Cooch Kamtapur then there will be bloodbath'.

“The separate statehood is needed and if this movement is stopped then there will be bloodbath. Mamata should not enter this region,” said the masked man flanked by his security guards.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee had once given jobs to KLO activists and also that Mamata should ‘negotiate’ with KLO.