 West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Kolkata On January 29
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: ED Summons TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Kolkata On January 29

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Kolkata On January 29

The ED asked him to be present before the central sleuths at the CGO complex, their headquarters in Kolkata.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had summoned absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and asked him to be present before the central sleuths at the CGO complex, their headquarters in Kolkata.

On Wednesday, 19 days after the Sandeshkhali incident, ED officials were attacked by local mob, accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the central agency officers opened the collapsible gate at the residence of the absconding TMC leader in the Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses.

"19 locks of drawers, almirah, door were broken including two locks on the main door as no keys were found," mentioned ED in a notice which was also pasted at the wall of the TMC leader's residence along with the summon.

Read Also
West Bengal: ED Raids Absconding TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan's Residence; Visuals Surface
article-image

ED explains seizure

Mentioning about the seizure, the ED in the notice had stated, "Tax invoice of jewellery purchases, spiral bound book of project report of SKS market, three original LIC of Sheikh Shahjahan, lose sheets containing insurance certificates, visas, air tickets of various individuals, loose sheet of declaration of election when seat is uncontested of various individuals , certificate of election of several people were found and was seized."

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that 'law will take its own course'.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: French President & Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron To Arrive In Jaipur...

Republic Day 2024 Celebrations: French President & Chief Guest Emmanuel Macron To Arrive In Jaipur...

'No Truck With Congress, AAP To Go Solo In Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann

'No Truck With Congress, AAP To Go Solo In Punjab': CM Bhagwant Mann

Karnataka HC Chief Justice Prasanna Varale Becomes 3rd Sitting Dalit Judge In Supreme Court

Karnataka HC Chief Justice Prasanna Varale Becomes 3rd Sitting Dalit Judge In Supreme Court

Telangana: Policewoman Drags Girl Student By Hair On Scooter During Protest In Hyderabad, Video...

Telangana: Policewoman Drags Girl Student By Hair On Scooter During Protest In Hyderabad, Video...

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Kolkata On January 29

West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Kolkata On January 29