West Bengal: ED Summons TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan In Kolkata On January 29

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan | File photo

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday had summoned absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and asked him to be present before the central sleuths at the CGO complex, their headquarters in Kolkata.

On Wednesday, 19 days after the Sandeshkhali incident, ED officials were attacked by local mob, accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the central agency officers opened the collapsible gate at the residence of the absconding TMC leader in the Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses.

"19 locks of drawers, almirah, door were broken including two locks on the main door as no keys were found," mentioned ED in a notice which was also pasted at the wall of the TMC leader's residence along with the summon.

ED explains seizure

Mentioning about the seizure, the ED in the notice had stated, "Tax invoice of jewellery purchases, spiral bound book of project report of SKS market, three original LIC of Sheikh Shahjahan, lose sheets containing insurance certificates, visas, air tickets of various individuals, loose sheet of declaration of election when seat is uncontested of various individuals , certificate of election of several people were found and was seized."

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that 'law will take its own course'.