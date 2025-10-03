West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams DVC Over Release Of 1.5 Lakh Cusecs Of Water

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File image) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid rainfall in West Bengal, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on Friday released more water due to rains in Jharkhand.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee taking to social media slammed DVC for not taking permission from the state.

“The latest update on the unilateral and wilful release of water by DVC is that they have by the evening today released more than 150,000 cusecs of water from Maithon and Panchet dams etc to flood our West Bengal during festival times. This is a deliberate ploy to unleash disaster on us in order to inflict pains on millions when they are still busy in the Pujas. Shameful, intolerable, unacceptable! We protest!!,” wrote Mamata on X.

Earlier this day, taking to X, the West Bengal Chief Minister had mentioned, “Bijoya Dashami marks the close of Durga Puja — a time for joy, cheer and renewed hope. Yet instead of allowing the people of West Bengal to conclude the festival in peace, the DVC released 65,000 cusecs of water without any prior notice to the State. This reckless act is nothing short of an attempt to inflict misery during our sacred festivities. Such unilateral action is shameful and absolutely unacceptable. By releasing water without intimation, the DVC has placed millions of lives in Bengal in immediate peril. This is not a natural calamity, it is a disaster manufactured by the DVC. Let me be clear: I will not allow anyone to carry out a Bisarjan of Bengal. Every conspiracy against our people will be resisted with full force. Truth will prevail over deceit and good will triumph over evil. Joy Maa Durga!”

Notably, the West Bengal Chief Minister several times had accused DVC of releasing water without prior permission and the DVC had always responded to the allegation but this time till the time of reporting DVC didn’t release any statement.