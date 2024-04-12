West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Leader Amit Malviya Over 'Safe Haven For Terrorists' Remark

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party after Amit Malviya labelled the state a "safe haven" for terrorists under her government. Earlier, the West Bengal Police, too, had called out Malviya over his controversial remarks about West Bengal.

The controvery erupted after Malviya tweeted that West Bengal became a "safe haven" for terrorists under Banerjee's leadership after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced that it arrested two accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case from Kolkata.

"NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists," Malviya said in a post on X.

Following this, in a rally in Cooch Behar, Banerjee said that blast accused were arrested from Purba Medinipur in a joint operation by West Bengal Police and the central intelligence agencies.

"Heard one BJP leader saying that a bomb blast took place in Bangalore. The accused are from Karnataka, not from here. They were hiding in Bengal for two hours and in two hours our police managed to nab them. And they are saying that Bengal is not safe?" Banerjee said.

Apart from Banerjee, the West Bengal Police also took objection to Malviya's remarks.

"Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by Amit Malviya, the fact is that two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies," the police said.