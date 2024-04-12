'Falsehood At Its Worst!': WB Police Slams BJP's Amit Malviya's 'West Bengal Safe Haven For Terrorists' Remark Amid Detention Of Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspects

West Bengal Police on Friday rejected Bhartiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya's claim that West Bengal, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists.

Accusing Malviya of spreading falsehoods, West Bengal Police tweeted, "West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists, and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities."

The counter-response from West Bengal Police came after Amit Malviya, following the arrest of two chief suspects in the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), stated in a tweet that "West Bengal, unfortunately under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists."

In a major development, the NIA on Friday arrested two absconding accused near Kolkata in connection with the Bengaluru cafe blast on March 1, which left nine people injured.

Following the news of the arrests, Amit Malviya targeted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a social media post, accusing her of sheltering terrorists.

"NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to an ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists," Malviya tweeted.

Soon after Malviya's tweet, West Bengal Police countered the charges leveled against Mamata Banerjee.

Responding to Malviya's tweet, West Bengal Police, using its official X handle, wrote, "Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by Amit Malviya, the fact is that two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies."

"The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies.

Following this, Amit Malviya, responding to the West Bengal Police tweet, fired salvos at Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of the state.

"Who is the Chief Minister and Home Minister of West Bengal? Has Mamata Banerjee resigned or is she too incompetent to defend her poor track record on law and order? Every time she has no answers, which is often, she hides behind WB Police," wrote Malviya in response to the tweet by the West Bengal Police.