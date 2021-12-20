West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates Kolkata Christmas Festival, urges people to follow precautions amid Omicron scare

Kolkata: At a time when the Opposition is demanding repoll of the Kolkata Municipal polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked everyone to stay ‘united’ while inaugurating the Christmas party.

Banerjee said that at a time of alleged political controversy in the entire country everyone should stand by each other.

“Political controversy and confusion is going on across the country and at this hour everyone should stand and support each other,” said Mamata.

Praising the Christian community for lending help to everyone, the Chief Minister said that the Church and Christians ‘with smile on their face’ always help everyone without discriminating.

“Religion is one’s own but celebration is for everyone. Kolkata is the only place where Christmas celebration happens ahead of other states,” said Mamata while opening the carnival at Park Street’s Allen Park.

Speaking about the Omicron issue, the TMC supremo claimed that even while celebrating one should keep in mind the pandemic protocol as the Omicron variant infection is gradually increasing in the country.

However, according to virologist Kajal Krishna Banik, the gathering of people should be stopped at once or else the condition of the state can be worse.

“Amidst celebration, strict measures should be taken against the gathering of a large number of people. There is a possibility of a third wave in February and everyone should take precautions and stay alert,” said Banik.

