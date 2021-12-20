West Bengal: Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar invokes constitutional provision to seek records of Pegasus commission

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the functioning of the committee formed over the Pegasus snooping issue.

Invoking Article 167 of the Constitution, Dhankhar sought details from Mamata about all the records and proceedings that led to the issuance of a notification by the Trinamool Congress government for forming a commission to inquire about the Pegasus issue.

“Constrained to invoke Article 167 of the Constitution to seek @MamataOfficial all record and proceedings leading to Inquiry Commission #Pegasus Notification dated 26.07.2021 as the Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi @IASassociation failed to provide such information,” said Dhankhar on Twitter, attaching a copy of the letter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

It can be recalled that on December 16, the Governor had expressed his dismay as Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi allegedly did not acknowledge his letter seeking details about the committee formed by the state government over Pegasus issue.

In a letter written to the state Chief Secretary Dhankhar said, “A final opportunity is afforded to the Chief Secretary to make available the notification and all connected proceedings in this behalf resulting in issuance of the notification, latest by December 18 evening.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Supreme Court on October 27 appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Pegasus software for mobile snooping.

Monsoon session of Parliament was suspended almost every day after every opposition party demanded clarification over the Pegasus issue from the BJP-led Central government.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 10:30 PM IST