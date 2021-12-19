'Declare Kolkata municipal polls null and void', demands West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari; Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar 'assures to take all steps'

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday evening demanded the Kolkata Municipal Coroporation (KMC) elections held today be declared null and void.

"We demand this KMC election be declared null & void. We are ready to submit evidence & video clips in the court hearing on Dec 23. Rigged Kolkata Police let TMC goons do hooliganism," news agency ANI quoted Suvendu Adhikari as saying.

He further accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "giving directions for the Kolkata Police to remain unarmed and protect TMC goons". "They stopped 50% of our polling agents. Only 20% of the voting was true, 40% voters were rigged & each TMC goon voted 8-10 times," alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

His comments came after meeting Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in wake of cases of sporadic incidents of violence during the civic polls.

Meanwhile, the Governor assured the BJP delegation "that he was seriously concerned at the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. He told the delegation that governance @MamataOfficial has to conform to rule of law".

Besides, a total of 63.63 per cent of total votes were polled till 5 PM. Polling has by and large been peaceful barring a few incidents, State Election Commissioner Sourav Das said.

Notably, two incidents of hurling of crude bombs were reported in Kolkata's Sealdah and Khanna areas. Police contingents were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 08:40 PM IST