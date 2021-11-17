West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee directs administration to expedite work of making Sundarbans a separate district.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday instructed her administration to expedite the work of making the Sundarbans a separate district.

“The matter is pending for years and if Sundarban is made a separate district then the developmental works can be done more there,” said Mamata.

Notably, while launching the Assembly poll manifesto in Kolkata, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also mentioned that if voted to power then the BJP would make Sunderbans a separate district.

Two days after Shah announced the party’s plan to declare Sunderbans a district, West Bengal Chief Minister said her state government has already started work for Sunderbans’ development and to make it a district.

She was heard saying that her government has focused on the holistic development of the state and built 17 new bridges in Sunderbans’ Patharpratima, 30 lakh houses in Bengal, six water supply projects in the region.Mamata was heard saying.

Taking part in an administrative meeting in North 24 Parganas, the TMC Supremo had instructed the officials to make an observer for all the Municipal Corporations and also slammed the authorities for allegedly not working properly.

“By 2024 TMC government will reach drinking water in every district of the state. All other municipalities should take hints from Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and work like them,” claimed Mamata.

Slamming both Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and BMC for not doing anything to curb accidents, the TMC Supremo had asked them to take immediate actions so that road accidents can be curbed.

“The canals and other repair works should be done immediately post monsoons as there should not be incidents of devastating water logging in the state. I will go to Delhi on November 23 to ask for the money due for West Bengal and will also utilize them for developmental works,” further mentioned Mamata also adding that more 100 days work opportunities should be created for both employment and development of West Bengal.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:46 PM IST