West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Clarifies Her Comment Citing Ramakrishna Paramhansa

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: After row over ‘burn’ comment, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday tried to control the damage by citing a quote of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

Taking to X, Mamata said, “I detect a malicious disinformation campaign in some print, electronic and digital media which has been unleashed with reference to a speech that I made in our students' programme yesterday. Let me most emphatically clarify that I have not uttered a single word against the (medical etc.) students or their movements. I totally support their movement. Their movement is genuine. I never threatened them, as some people are accusing me of doing. This allegation is completely false.”

Mamata also mentioned that she had spoken against BJP as according to her the saffron camp with the help of ‘Government of India’ is threatening the democracy of the state.

“I also clarify that the phrase (“phonsh kara”) that I had used in my speech yesterday is a quote from Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa Deva. The legendary saint had said that occasionally there is need to raise one's voice. When there are crimes and criminal offences, voice of protest has to be raised. My speech on that point was a direct allusion to the great Ramakrishnite saying,” further written the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, a section of the protesting students feels that the comments of the Chief Minister are a direct ‘threat’ to them.