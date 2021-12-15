West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee 'beaming with joy' as Durga puja bags UNESCO heritage status; PM Modi says 'matter of great pride for every Indian'

The UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) on Wednesday accorded heritage status to West Bengal's Durga puja festival.

"Durga puja in Kolkata has just been inscribed on the intangible heritage list. Congratulations India," the UN agency posted on Twitter with a picture of an idol of the goddess attached to it.

After the announcement, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said this is a proud moment for every Bengali.

Taking to Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo wrote: "Proud moment for Bengal! To every #Bengali across the world, Durga Puja is much more than a festival, it is an emotion that unites everyone. And now, #DurgaPuja has been added to the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are all beaming with joy!'

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed UNESCO's decision to accord heritage status to Kolkata's Durga puja festival as a "matter of great pride and joy for every Indian".

Lauding the development, PM Modi tweeted, "A matter of great pride and joy for every Indian! Durga Puja highlights the best of our traditions and ethos. And, Kolkata's Durga Puja is an experience everyone must have."

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 07:58 PM IST