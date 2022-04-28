West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee announces plan to accommodate Ukraine-returned students in state colleges

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that almost all the Ukraine returned students to both government and private colleges in the state.

“Despite several requests the BJP led Central government didn’t do anything for the Ukraine returned students. There are several students of Bengal who study or work outside the state and even country and if they face any problem it is our duty to stand by their side,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the government should be ‘human’ and rise above ‘politics’.

“I have met the students and workers on March 14 and tried to accommodate all the people who returned from Ukraine. There were three workers out of which one went to Dubai and two are accommodated as casual workers in District Magistrate offices,” further added the Chief Minister.

In an official statement, the state government claimed that of the total returnees, 412 were medical students including 409 MBBS and three dental students. Six engineering, one veterinary student and three workers were also rescued from Ukraine.

“In Ukraine they have the course for six years. The sixth year students are doing internships in government medical colleges. The fifth and fourth year will be allowed to undergo ‘Observing seat’ at different medical colleges. The third and the second years of medicine will be allowed to attend ‘practical classes’ at different government Medical Colleges. Apart from government colleges JIS college also is getting students admitted,” further mentioned Mamata.

Mamata also mentioned that her government also helped and got two injured workers treated in the state.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:40 PM IST