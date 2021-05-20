West Bengal: CID summons BJP MP Arjun Singh for siphoning off money

Kolkata: West Bengal CID summoned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh over misappropriation of funds in a cooperative bank in Barrackpore area of North 24 parganas, and asked him to visit CID headquarters at Bhawani Bhawan on May 25.

According to CID sources, the officials had visited Arjun’s residence to quiz him over his alleged involvement in the misappropriation of funds and police complaint filed against him at Bhatpara police station in July last year.

“The BJP MP was not there at his residence when we visited his place. We have asked him to be present at Bhawani Bhawan on May 25 by 11 am,” said the CID sources.

Notably, in September last year Arjun Singh was removed from the post of chairman of Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative Bank.

According to the other board of directors of the bank, Singh as the chairman of Bhatpara Naihati Cooperative bank had siphoned huge amounts of money by sanctioning huge amounts of loans against fake work orders from Bhatapara Municipal Corporation and also at several fake firms.

However, on being summoned, the BJP MP said that he will consult with his lawyer before visiting the CID officials.

According to poll analysts, this development comes as a counter to the CBI who have forcefully detained three TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and former TMC Minister Sovan Chatterjee in judicial custody over their involvement in the Narada sting scam.