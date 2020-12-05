West Bengal: CID files charge sheet against BJP's Mukul Roy, named in TMC MLA's murder

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy has been named in a supplementary charge sheet filed by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Krishnaganj, Satyajit Biswas.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed at the ACJM court in Nadia district's Ranaghat on Saturday afternoon.

"Roy's active involvement, primarily as a conspirator" in the killing of Biswas was found during the investigation, the detective agency said.

A report by India Today cited Suman Roy, the BJP leader's lawyer, as saying five persons in total, including another BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar, have been named as accused in the charge sheet so far.

CID sleuths had, earlier, questioned the BJP leader in this connection. However, the state agency did not name him in its first chargesheet filed in May last year.

When contacted, Roy rubbished the charges and said that he had never believed in politics of violence.

"At least 45 cases are pending against me. I do not believe in politics of violence and never indulge in such things. I challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister to say in the public that I have such kind of taste," news agency PTI quoted Roy as saying.

"I was not involved in such things when I was with her party and not even now when I am a member of another political party," Roy told PTI.

Notably, Mukul Roy, who was at the forefront of rumoured chut fund controversies in Trinamool before jumped ship over to BJP, has been granted anticipatory bail by the Calcutta High Court.

CID sleuths had also named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in another supplementary charge sheet filed in September this year in connection with the case.

Biswas, the state's ruling party MLA, was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)