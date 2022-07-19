West Bengal: CBI submits first chargesheet in coal scam case

PTI

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday filed its first chargesheet over coal scam at its Asansol special court in coal scam case.

According to CBI sources, the chargesheet has a mention of 41 people including the kingpin Anup Majhi.

“Along with Anup Majhi, names of Vinay Mishra, Bikash Mishra, Gurupada Majhi, Joydeb Burman and names of eight arrested Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (ECL) former officials over their connection with the coal scam,” said the CBI sources.

The sources also confirmed that in the chargesheet it is also mentioned that further probe is on to investigate the involvement and nexus of chargesheeted people with the heavyweights.

It may be noted that earlier this week, the CBI had arrested eight ECL former officials including three former GMs, former Chief Manager (Security), former Project Officer, former Manager (Security), former two Security Sub Inspectors.

It is pertinent to mention that both CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have quizzed both TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, his wife Rujira Banerjee’s over their alleged involvement in the coal pilferage scam.

TMC minister Moloy Ghatak and TMC MLA Sushanta Mahato were also summoned by the ED at the national capital but Mahato citing that he was busy with the Presidential election wrote an email to the central agency to quiz him in the Kolkata office.