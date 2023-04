West Bengal: CBI arrests TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in connection with teacher recruitment scam |

After more than 60 hours of examination & raids, TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha was arrested by the CBI in connection with the teacher recruitment scam. Saha was arrested on Monday in the early hours of morning.

Raids by the CBI at his residence started around 12 noon on Friday. Saha is the third MLA arrested in the case.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.