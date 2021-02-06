West Bengal: BJP's maiden 'Parivartan Yatra' flagged off by party chief JP Nadda at Nabadwip

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday flagged off the saffron camp’s first ‘Rath Yatra’ from Nabadwip. Claiming that the ruling Trinamool Congress government had looted ‘Ma, Mati, and Manush’ (TMC's rallying slogan: Mother, Motherland, and Humanity), Nadda said that if voted to power, the BJP will first implement ‘Ayushman Bharat’ in West Bengal.

Addressing a rally at Nabadwip after the first 'Rath' started, the BJP national chief alleged that despite swearing in the name of the motherland, the TMC supremo didn’t do anything for the benefit of the people.

“The people of West Bengal are desperate to make another change to the ruling government as the Trinamool Congress has not done anything and just keeps on giving false hopes. In the last 10 years, Mamata Banerjee government just looted ‘Ma’, ‘Mati’ was disrespected, and ‘Manush’ weren’t protected,” said Nadda at the 'Rath Yatra', which the BJP is dubbing as ‘Parivartan Yatra’.

Nadda, who was seen paying homage to Lord Gouranga before flagging off the yatra, said that for the BJP, the 'Parivartan Yatra' signifies the ‘parivartan' (change) in governance and status of people in West Bengal.

Notably, the saffron camp has planned five such ‘Parivartan Yatras’ across the state, crossing all the assembly constituencies. The Yatra will culminate in Kolkata in mid-March where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the public rally at the Brigade Parade Ground.

With assembly polls scheduled in a couple of months, the BJP is leaving no stones unturned to woo the voters by bringing in more central leaders in West Bengal.

It is pertinent to mention that similar Rath Yatras were also organised by the saffron camp in 2018, ahead of the parliamentary election in 2019, but the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government had not given official permission to the BJP to hold the yatra.

The BJP national chief said that "every positive thing" will happen in West Bengal after May 23.

“Didi doesn’t approve of anything that is done by the BJP-led central government. The Prime Minister is trying hard to uplift West Bengal but Didi always turns it down. Now finally, after May 23, things will start to look up after the BJP forms the new state government,” mentioned Nadda.

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on this day addressed a public rally in Kathi, the home turf of the newly defected BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. While addressing the rally, Banerjee claimed that BJP is a "private limited company" filled with "traitors".