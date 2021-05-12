West Bengal: BJP's Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik resign as MLAs

Kolkata, May 12: Two BJP legislators Jagannath Sarkar and Nishith Pramanik, who won as MLAs from Shantipur and Dinhata, on Wednesday had resigned from the post of MLAs.

Talking to Free Press Journal, Jagannath Sarkar said that this is an organisational decision and also that both of them will continue to work as BJP MP.

“All of us thought that the BJP will form the next state government in West Bengal. Though we have failed to reach the target, we have won 77 seats. Four Lok Sabha MPs have contested in the Assembly as the central leaders wanted us to contest. Two of us Nishith and I have won and in keeping with the organisational decision we have given our resignation letter from MLA post to the speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay,” said Jagannath.

Expressing optimistic views that even after the by-polls takes place (the date of which is uncertain due to pandemic), Jagannath said that even after by-polls, BJP will mark its victory in Shantipur.

Nishith Pramanik said the Constitution did not allow anyone to hold both the posts of MP and MLA for which they are resigning from the MLA post.

Notably, two other BJP Lok Sabha MPs who contested Assembly polls were Asansol MP Babul Supriyo who got defeated by the TMC’s Aroop Biswas from the Tollygunge constituency and the other was Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee who lost to TMC’s Asit Mazumder.

10 days after the election results were declared where BJP had bagged 77 seats it now goes down to 75 seats after two MPs resigned from the MLA post.

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the ruling TMC won 213 seats and the Left Front and Congress failed to open their accounts.

According to several poll analysts, after the by-polls, there is a chance that Left Front and Congress might open their accounts.

It can be recalled that elections in two seats namely Jangipur and Samsergunj were cancelled after the candidates died due to Covid-19. Later, the TMC candidate from Khardaha Kajal Sinha also succumbed to Covid.