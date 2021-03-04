West Bengal: BJP youth leader Pamela Goswami's police custody extended till March 18

West Bengal BJP youth wing leader Pamela Goswami, who was nabbed on February 19 for allegedly possessing cocaine in her car, was sent to police custody till February 25. It was later extended till March 4. Now, an NDPS court in Kolkata has further extended her police custody till March 18.

Goswami was earlier arrested along with her associate Prabir Kumar Dey. They were allegedly carrying 100-gram cocaine worth Rs 10 lakh from south Kolkata's posh New Alipore area. In the court, Goswami however alleged that she was "framed" as part of a "conspiracy".

Goswami said that party leader Rakesh Singh was instrumental in keeping the contraband in her car which was subsequently seized by police.

Singh, a BJP state committee member, was also arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the drug seizure case. He was apprehended from near Palsit in Purba Barddhaman district when he was fleeing through Durgapur Expressway in a car and was brought back to the city. He was sent to police custody till March 9.

Rakesh Singh, however, said that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and police officer Murlidhar Sharma have plotted against him. "The nephew of the Chief Minister and Murlidhar Sharma had plotted against me. The truth will come out soon," said Singh.