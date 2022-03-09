West Bengal: BJP to agitate after two MLAs suspended from Assembly, says LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: After two BJP MLAs Sudip Mukhopadhyay and Mihir Goswami were suspended, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that along with participating in the House, BJP will agitate at the lobby of Assembly till the House is on.

“The BJP will agitate at the lobby of the House till the suspension is withdrawn. Inside the House the BJP will also participate and protest against the false voting across the state during the recently concluded civic polls,” said Adhikari.

Calling Mamata Banerjee as ‘compartmental Chief Minister’, the Leader of Opposition claimed that after losing to him in Nandigram, she had to win from Bhabanipur to keep her CM post.

“The compartmental Chief Minister cannot face BJP after results of five states come out on Thursday for which she spoke in the Assembly for over 50 minutes. Without any reason the BJP MLAs are suspended. The tweet of Governor clears that TMC MLAs had heckled Dhankhar,” said Adhikari.

Claiming that the Opposition is not allowed to speak in the Assembly, Adhikari alleged that the Chief Minister heckled the Opposition.

“People have sent the Opposition in Assembly to speak about them but the voices of opposition is stopped in the House and is not allowed to speak. She is behaving like a Hitler,” further alleged the Leader of Opposition.

Taking further potshots at the Chief Minister, Adhikari claimed that Mamata is worried about the central agencies.

“The way Mamata spoke about CBI and Enforcement Directorate clearly shows that she is worried about her close aides and the scams they are involved in. Her speech also clearly said that she is also afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and every BJP leader,” added Adhikari.

Meanwhile, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said the decision of suspension of the BJP MLAs by the Speaker is correct.

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 10:04 PM IST