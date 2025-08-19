 UP: Car Rams Into Children Standing Outside Home In Lucknow; Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera
A car rammed into children standing outside their homes in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
Car Rams Into Children Standing Outside Home In Lucknow; Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera (Screengrab) | X

Lucknow: A disturbing incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, where a car rammed into children standing outside their homes. The shocking incident was captured on camera, and the video soon surfaced on social media on Tuesday, August 19.

In the CCTV footage, it could be seen that three children were standing and talking to each other when a car came from behind and rammed into them. Instead of applying the brakes, the driver of the car accelerated the vehicle, due to which he lost control.

Video Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

The vehicle rammed into the two children , while the third child escaped narrowly. One of the children was hit badly by the car, while another was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle. The car then hit the iron of the house of one of the children

Meanwhile, the boy wearing a red t-shirt, who dragged on the bonnet, stood up and rushed towards his house. The driver of the car got out of the vehicle and spoke to the family members of the house into which his car had crashed. There was another  man sitting on the passenger seat at the time of the incident.

Locals gathered after hearing the noise as the car hit the iron gate of one of the house.

According to reports, one child was admitted to the ICU as one of his ribs was fractured. The incident, which took place in the Ashiana society in Lucknow.

So far, there are no reports of any police action against the driver. The bonnet of the car was also badly damaged in the accident.

