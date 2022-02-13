West Bengal: BJP state president writes to State Election Commission demanding cancellation of civic polls amid alleged violence, SEC denies

West Bengal BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had written a letter to State Election Commission (SEC) demanding to cancel the civic polls at Bidhannagar and Asansol due to alleged violence there.

According to Majumdar, due to the absence of central forces, alleged TMC cadres had intimidated voters and also that through the state police the fake voters were saved.

“There were small incidents of violence in Chandannagar and Siliguri. But there was widespread violence and vote looting in Asansol and Bidhannagar. We know the SEC will not act accordingly but we will use these incidents and move the Calcutta High Court so that the remaining 108 civic polls are secured,” said Majumdar.

Countering BJP’s claim, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said that the BJP only trusts the Election Commission of India and not the State Election Commission.

“Soon, BJP will demand not just deployment of central forces but people to stand and cast votes in favour of BJP. The BJP, fearing loss, is crying foul against the SEC,” said Ray.

It can be noted that the Left Front on Saturday also demanded cancellation of the civic polls and also cried foul against the state police.

“Fake voters were seen hiding inside public toilets. The voters are not secured, only goons are secured. SEC is acting as per instructions of the state government,” said senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, sources in the commission said that the vote will not be cancelled and the counting will take place on February 14.

“The preparations have been taken in all four places for the counting and the strong rooms are being protected by the state armed police so cancellation of votes is not possible and the counting will take place as scheduled,” said SEC sources.

The SEC sources also confirmed that the counting will be over by 1 pm on Monday.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 08:17 PM IST