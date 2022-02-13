West Bengal: BJP MP Arjun Singh's brother and nephew defect to TMC ahead of civic polls

Kolkata: BJP faced a strong blow ahead of the civic polls after brother and nephew of heavyweight BJP leader and MP Arjun Singh defected to TMC.

According to Arjun Singh’s brother Sunil Singh, the BJP didn’t give them any respect and also that the scope of working was less in the saffron camp.

“I had made a mistake by defecting to BJP earlier. There is no proper functioning of BJP in North 24 Parganas. We are also not given our due respect inside the party for which in order to serve people my sons and I have decided to rejoin TMC,” said the former MLA.

It can be noted that despite filing the nomination to contest the upcoming civic polls scheduled on February 27, Singh and his son on Saturday had withdrawn their nominations.

Singh’s son Aditya Singh said that the organization of BJP in North 24 Parganas is fast ‘shrinking’ and also that despite giving suggestions to strengthen the p[arty, the saffron camp didn’t implement it.

“We don’t want to be associated with such a party where several self-styled leaders have come up,” claimed Aditya.

Terming them as ‘traitors’, BJP MP Arjun Singh claimed that he initially didn’t want to give them tickets.

“I had sensed that they could do such a thing for initially I was not of the mind to give them tickets. They had only pleaded in front of me for a ticket and now they have behaved just like a traitor,” said the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, at a time when BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh is campaigning for the civic polls at Kharagpur, at least 200 workers from the BJP youth wing at Kharagpur defected to TMC on Sunday.

Heavyweight TMC leader and minister Jyotipriyo Mullick claimed that more people will soon defect to TMC and also that there will be ‘no one’ in BJP in days to come.

