West Bengal: BJP once again demands separate statehood over summer vacation

Kolkata: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared summer vacation for educational institutes from May 2 due to heatwave conditions, BJP MLA Sankhar Ghosh asked the TMC government to keep schools open in North Bengal and once again demanded separate statehood.

In a letter to state education minister Bratya Basu, Ghosh said that the climate in Siliguri and North Bengal is not as hot as in South Bengal.

“North Bengal is not reeling under heatwaves and the schools have opened after two years so the students should continue going to school. The schools in Darjeeling, Kurseung should not be closed,” said the BJP Siliguri MLA.

The BJP MLA also alleged that due to the ‘step motherly’ attitude of the TMC government towards North Bengal is making BJP demand separate statehood of North Bengal and also claimed that people of North Bengal have been ‘suffering’.

Some parents were also seen expressing their grief for closing the school for summer vacation so early.

It can be noted that on Thursday Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the educational institutes should be closed for summer vacation from May 2 to June 15 due the climate conditions.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said that the claims of BJP are double standard’.

“On one side BJP speaks of uniting Kashmir and in Bengal they want division. Due to such divisive politics people of Bengal have abandoned them,” said Basu.

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The BJP doesn’t have any sense. They are not even aware that the syllabus in both North and South Bengal is the same. If the schools are closed in South Bengal the syllabus won’t be furthered but in North Bengal it would go further if the schools are open.”

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:33 PM IST