West Bengal: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds closed-door meeting with dissenting party leaders

Kolkata: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee held a closed-door meeting with dissenting party leaders in Kolkata on Monday.

Speculation was going high for sometime that MP Locket Chatterjee is ‘miffed’ with the state BJP leaders and the speculation increased after she was seen meeting with dissenting leaders like Sayantan Basu, Raju Banerjee and suspended leaders Jay Prakash Majumdar and Ritesh Tiwari.

Locket however said that no speculation can be made as she only met the BJP leaders.

“All those who met me are BJP leaders so there should not be any speculation,” said the BJP MP.

It can be recalled that according to party sources, during the party’s ‘Chintan Baithak’, Locket claimed that everyone in the party should ‘introspect’ for the poll debacle of BJP.

“Several people are taken in the party not by the work done by them but by quota. Replacing old party leaders had proved to be detrimental for the party. Everyone should introspect the work done by them so that the party strengthens. The experience of the old leaders should be put into use,” the sources said, quoting Locket.

According to Majumdar, all of them are politicians and have met to discuss ‘simple politics’.

“It was a social occasion and we met. BJP is currently in ICU and the poll results are a clear indication. Not just us, whoever loves BJP is discussing ways to pull back the party,” said Majumdar.

Criticising the leaders, senior BJP leader Tathagata Roy once again claimed that those who ‘misled’ the party during the Assembly polls should be ‘thrown away’ from the party.

However, TMC MP Shantanu Sen said that the BJP soon will be ‘wiped off’ from Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 10:55 PM IST