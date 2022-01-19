West Bengal: BJP MLA Swapan Majumdar says 'will kill TMC cadres through police encounters'; Mamata Banerjee's party reacts

Kolkata: BJP Bongaon (South) MLA Swapan Majumdar was seen openly threatening the TMC cadres through police encounters after coming to power.

“BJP has immense support in both Bongaon North and South. We will not sit idle but counter TMC. The TMC doesn’t allow the BJP cadres and leaders to function smoothly in Bongaon and if this continues for long then after coming to power we will kill the TMC cadres through police encounters,” Majumdar claimed.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP MLAs and Bongaon MP Shantanu Thakur recently had shown their dissent with the party’s state leaders after Matua representatives were not seen in the new state committee of the BJP.

Slamming the BJP Bongaon (South) MLA, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Shantanu Sen said that in Tripura BJP is in power and also alleged that there is ‘immense’ violence in Tripura.

“Ahead of the Assembly polls, the BJP leaders of both central and state were heard giving violent slogans and the result was very clear on May 2. From 77 now BJP MLAs have come down to 70 and soon it will be zero. The more the BJP leaders give violent slogans the more acceptance TMC will get,” mentioned Sen.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim said that the BJP will soon be ‘wiped out of India’.

“Bengal has shown that there is no place for violent BJP and soon it will be wiped out from the country. They are still dreaming of coming to power in this state. Actually, the BJP leaders are frustrated due to their infighting for which they are making such comments,” stated Hakim.

However, according to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, if Majumdar meant those who are involved in alleged post-poll violence that claimed lives of almost 60 BJP cadres then Majumdar is not ‘wrong’.

“If Majumdar meant violence for the common masses then he did wrong and I will clarify with him. But if he meant those who have taken away BJP cadres' lives during post-poll violence then I don’t think Majumdar is wrong,” LoP said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 08:04 PM IST