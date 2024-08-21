West Bengal BJP Demands Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Resignation

Kolkata: BJP workers led by West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar staged a protest in Kolkata on Wednesday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the wake of the Supreme Court's observation in the rape and murder case of trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said that their demand was the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and that the protest would continue till September 5.

Sukanta Majumdar said, "Yesterday's verdict of the Supreme Court shows that the Court does not have faith in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal Govt and that the Commissioner of Police should be removed immediately. Atrocities on women are taking place in the state one after the other under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. This shows that Mamata Banerjee has no control over the administration, so it is our demand that she should resign. We are going to protest until 5th September."

State General Secretary WB BJP Locket Chatterjee said that they demanded justice for the victim of the rape and murder.

Locket Chatterjee said, "The entire country and West Bengal is demanding justice and if Mamata Banerjee is not able to provide justice, she should resign. She stood on the streets against her government. We want either justice or CM's resignation. Supreme Court has clearly shown that it does not have faith in the police. Police should provide all the evidence to CBI but it is doing the opposite. Mamata Banerjee is trying her best so that former Principal Sandip Ghosh is not arrested."

Doctors from Kolkata held a protest on Wednesday demanding justice in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case. Doctors from Hyderabad also held a protest. In Delhi, doctors held a protest at Jantar Mantar.

Earlier the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned West Bengal police over various issues, including delay in filing the First Information Report, delay in handing over the body to family and alleged failure to protect women doctors, during a mob attack at RG Kar Medical College. The court has also asked the medical professionals to return to their duties.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra questioned West Bengal police about the delay in lodging FIR in the RG Kar incident.

The Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a doctor in State-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, raised these queries when it was hearing the matter. The top court has also set up a national task force to consider the issues related to the safety of medical professionals in the country.

The top court said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. "If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something" the court said.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.