West Bengal: BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar inaugurates party's Durga Puja pandal at EZCC

Kolkata: Amidst confusion of whether the puja will be organized by the saffron camp, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar inaugurated the party’s Durga Puja.

“The theme of the puja is based on Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. He did the first satyagraha against people like Kazi. There are still people like that mentality who maligns and criticizes sanatani Hindu religion. But we should fight and save Hinduism,” said Sukanta.

Sukanta also thanked the BJP youth and women wing members for organising the event.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, former national secretary Rahul Sinha, West Bengal BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar was present in the inauguration.

Incidentally, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh was not present at the inauguration.

Notably, no central leaders were seen following the poll debacle in the recently concluded West Bengal Legislative Assembly poll.

It can be recalled that last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the saffron camp’s Durga Puja and gave a speech in Bengali. BJP MP Babul Supriyo also sang songs penned by Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

According to the poll analyst ahead of the Assembly polls in order to connect with the Bengali masses the BJP tried to show themselves as part of Bengal culture and after the debacle the central leaders are gradually losing the interest from West Bengal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 08:52 PM IST