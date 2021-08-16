West Bengal: BJP chief Dilip Ghosh plays football on Khela Hobe Diwas, gets invited to Nabanna

Kolkata: New controversy started after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh played football on TMC’s Khela Hobe Diwas.

Indirectly slamming Ghosh, West Bengal Transport Minister Firhad Hakim claimed that BJP state president had inaugurated TMC’s Khela Hobe Diwas by playing football on this day.

“Those who were critical of TMC's Khela Hobe Diwas are playing football on the same day. BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had inaugurated TMC’s Khela Hobe Diwas,” said Firhad.

Posting a picture of Dilip Ghosh playing football during his morning walk, TMC spokesperson and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh sarcastically said that ‘someone else is also seen playing football on Khela Hobe Diwas’.

However, Dilip Ghosh confirmed that he plays outdoor games and exercise every day.

“Yesterday I played cricket and today I played football. Football is the heritage of West Bengal and I have been playing the game since childhood. By playing football today I really wish that the young generation keeps up the good game and health in years to come. The TMC is playing violent politics which the new generation should not adopt,” said Ghosh.

Meanwhile, on Sunday at an informal meeting at Governor House, after praising Ghosh for his regular morning walk, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had invited Ghosh to the West Bengal state secretariat Nabanna.

BJP chief however said that there was no discussion of politics at the meet and it was completely a courteous meeting.

“There should be some interpersonal bonding between the political leaders. In politics rivalries will happen but no one is each other's enemy. Over tea at Governor House we spoke on many topics and she praised my habit of morning walk and asked me why don’t I visit Nabanna,” said Ghosh.

Incidentally, controversy started after Mamata Banerjee treated the CPI (M) leaders’ fish fry soon after coming to power in 2011 at Writers’ Building. Several saffron camp leaders also got miffed with former minister of state Babul Supriyo after he got inside the Chief Minister’s car a couple of years ago and Mamata Banerjee treated him with 'Jhal Muri' (a popular Bengali snack).

It is pertinent to mention that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is also a fitness freak and prefers to walk a lot in order to keep herself fit.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:01 PM IST