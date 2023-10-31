West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

Suvendu Adhikari |

Kolkata: A day after Arbitral Tribune asks Government of West Bengal to pay TATA company for the losses it had faced while investing in Singur, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asks the state government to pay the sum from the party's treasury.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari warned of bigger protests if the government pays the sum from the taxpayers money.

"We know that the state government can move the Supreme Court against the present order. We will go for bigger protest if the government pays the sum to TATA company from tax payers money. They should pay it from TMC party's treasury," said Adhikari.

BJP slams TMC

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee slamming the ruling party said, "Several unemployed youth's would have been employed by now if TATA industry was allowed. Many had taken training to work there and the certificate they got is wasted. Many had to leave the state even."

