 West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari warned of bigger protests if the government pays the sum from the taxpayers money

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Suvendu Adhikari |

Kolkata: A day after Arbitral Tribune asks Government of West Bengal to pay TATA company for the losses it had faced while investing in Singur, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asks the state government to pay the sum from the party's treasury.

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari warned of bigger protests if the government pays the sum from the taxpayers money.

"We know that the state government can move the Supreme Court against the present order. We will go for bigger protest if the government pays the sum to TATA company from tax payers money. They should pay it from TMC party's treasury," said Adhikari.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC MPs To Protest Against MHA's New Draft Law
article-image

BJP slams TMC

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee slamming the ruling party said, "Several unemployed youth's would have been employed by now if TATA industry was allowed. Many had taken training to work there and the certificate they got is wasted. Many had to leave the state even."

Meanwhile, though there is no official confirmation from the state administration.

Read Also
West Bengal: TMC Workers Stage Protest Against Jyotipriya Mallick's Arrest
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple

UP: Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP For Phone Tapping After Receiving Alert From Apple

West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

West Bengal: BJP Asks State Govt To Pay Tata From TMC's Treasury

West Bengal: ED Commences Quizzing Of Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick

West Bengal: ED Commences Quizzing Of Arrested TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick

UP: Artists From Around The World To Join 'Deepotsava' Program In Ayodhya

UP: Artists From Around The World To Join 'Deepotsava' Program In Ayodhya

Kerala Blasts: Accused Dominic Martin Sent To Judicial Custody Till November 29

Kerala Blasts: Accused Dominic Martin Sent To Judicial Custody Till November 29