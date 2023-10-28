West Bengal: TMC Workers Stage Protest Against Jyotipriya Mallick's Arrest

representative image

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers under the leadership of state food and supplies minister Rathin Ghosh took out protest rallies against the arrest of state forest Minister Jyotipriya Mallick by Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged ration dsbution scam.

"Our party's national secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been protesting against the fund freeze of MGNREGA by the central government and just to divert attention from such serious issues, CBI and ED are being used," said Rathin.

Sessions Court grants 10 days ED custody to Mallick

It can be recalled after the session court had given 10 days of ED custody to Mallick, and he fell sick following which he had to be admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata.

According to one of the treating doctor, Mallick's health is stable. The doctor also said that Mallick had a sound sleep on Friday night.

According to ED sources, they have found a maroon dairy from the house of former PA of Mallick and on Saturday present PA of Mallick Amit Dey has been quizzed by the central agencies.

TMC leaders who have been summoned by central agencies frequently and those in jail

1. TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira has been often summoned by the central agencies for coal pilferage scam and also for recruitment scam.

2. Recently TMC minister Firhad Hakim was summoned by central agency.

3. State law Minister Moloy Ghatak had also been summoned by the central agencies.

4. Former TMC secretary general and former Minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in 2022 over recruitment scam.

5. TMC MLAs Jibankrishna Saha and Manik Bhattacharya along with few youth wing leaders has been arrested over recruitment scam.

6. TMC youth wing president Sayoni Ghosh was also summoned by the central agency.

7. Heavyweight TMC leader Anubrata Mondal has been arrested for alleged cattle smuggling scam.

Read Also West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)