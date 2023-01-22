West Bengal: Another TMC leader arrested in recruitment scam; sent to ED custody till Feb 3 | File

Kolkata: Another Trinamool Congress leader on Saturday was arrested over his alleged connection in teachers recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) after several hours of quizzing arrested TMC youth wing leader Kuntal Ghosh from one of his homes at Chinar Park in the New Town area near Kolkata in connection to teachers’ recruitment scam.

Custody till Feb 3

On being produced before court, the court has ordered ED custody for Ghosh till February 3.

According to court sources, the lawyers representing ED in court said that Ghosh has taken almost Rs 30 crore in the recruitment scam.

The central agency also found a diary while searching two of his flats at Chinar Park.

TMC demands speedy probe

Though Ghosh said that he is being ‘subjected to conspiracy’, Ghosh’s wife in a media statement said, “In last ten days, we have seen one Tapas Mondal, a charge sheeted accused of ED in illegal recruitment scam, claiming before media personnel that Kuntal Ghosh has taken Rs 19 crore from aspiring candidates against promises of job. This is a blatant lie and is a conspiracy by Mondal and a few of his cronies to build up their case against ED and CBI and find a scapegoat for that matter in the form of me. Tapas Mondal is the president of our college association and we had a good relationship. During the lockdown period, he along with his associate Tapas Mishra stayed in one of the flats, which is now being raided by ED.”

Meanwhile, TMC demanded speedy probe in the scam and the opposition slammed TMC and said ‘more’ people from the ruling party are involved in the scam.

