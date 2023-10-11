West Bengal: TMC MPs To Protest Against MHA's New Draft Law

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs will protest at Standing Committee meeting at the Parliament against the new law draft made by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that would soon be enacted as laws replacing IPC, CrPc and IEA.

Taking to X, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "Have been reading the drafts prepared by the Union Home Ministry to substitute the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act. Stunned to find that there is a serious attempt to quietly introduce very harsh and draconian anti-citizen provisions in these efforts."

"Earlier there was Sedition Law; now, in the name of withdrawing those provisions, they are introducing more severe and arbitrary measures in the proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which can affect citizens more gravely. The current Acts should be decolonized not only in form but also in spirit. Urge the jurists and public activists of the country to study these drafts seriously for democratic contributions in the realm of the criminal justice system. My colleagues in the Parliament will raise these issues at the Standing Committee when these will be deliberated. Laws need to be improved in light of experiences, but colonial authoritarianism should not be allowed to have a backdoor entry at Delhi."

Meanwhile, after being under medical surveillance due to leg injury, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday will inaugurate few Durga Pujas virtually from her residence.

