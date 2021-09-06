West Bengal: Biman Bandhopadhyay requests Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar for not interfering in Assembly’s proceedings

Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay had written a letter to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requesting him not to interfere in matters related to Assembly.

Notably, Governor Dhankhar had earlier written a letter to Assembly Speaker questioning the reason of selecting BJP MLA Mukul Roy who has defected to the TMC for the post of PAC chairman in the Assembly which post is normally given to the opposition party.

“The words that the Governor had written in the letter are unconstitutional. I have requested him in my letter to stay away from the proceedings of the Assembly. I hope he pays heed to my request,” said Biman.

It can be recalled that while making Mukul Roy the PAC chairman, Speaker BIman Bandhopadhyay had claimed that since BJP’s name was suggested by BJP for which he was given the post.

The BJP on the other side had cried foul stating that they never mentioned Mukul’s name in their list and also that their priority was economist Ashok Lahiri. Following Mukul Roy’s selection the BJP MLAs had decided to boycott all the meetings of the committees in West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

BJP MLA Ambika Roy had even moved the Calcutta High Court over disqualification of the MLA post of Mukul Roy as he had defected to the TMC.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had several meetings with Biman Bandhopadhyay and gave all supported documents to prove that Mukul Roy is a TMC member.

However, Suvendu even moved the court to implement ‘anti-defection laws’ in the state.

