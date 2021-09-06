West Bengal: CBI writes to NHRC seeking report on unregistered post-poll violence cases

Kolkata: The CBI on Monday wrote a letter to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a report on a number of alleged crimes in West Bengal that were not registered.

According to CBI sources, there are still several crimes that police had refused to register and those should not go unnoticed.

“A crime is a crime but since they are not registered it cannot be ascertained for which a report is sought from NHRC,” said the sources.

The CBI sources also added that a team of CBI officials visited Domjur area of Howrah district and have detained 13 people and arrested two for their alleged involvement in several criminal offences.

The agency had so far filed 34 FIRs, and made five arrests from Nadia district of North 24 parganas.

Notably, following a verdict by Calcutta High Court on August 19, CBI is probing the murders and atrocities against women in the post-poll violence.

A SIT that was divided in five zones is also investing and taking stock of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday had written a letter to West Bengal Chief Secretary HK Diwedi to keep a strict vigil at Bhabanipur and two districts Samsergunj and Jangipur of Murshidabad so that there are no untoward incidents during poll campaign.

The ECI had also asked the Chief Secretary to submit them a day-to-day report of these three places.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:31 PM IST