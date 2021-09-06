ED quizzes TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee for 9 hours in coal pilferage money laundering case: All you need to know

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was on Monday quizzed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours in his alleged connection with the coal scam.

After coming from ED office, Abhishek said that those against BJP are always harassed by their agencies.

“I have ensured that I will cooperate with their probe. I will go till the end but will not sell my spinal cord. BJP could not fight the TMC politically in West Bengal for which they are using agencies. Amit Shah dreamt of 200 seats by couldn’t cross 70,” said Abhishek. He also challenging the BJP that TMC will enter every state where BJP is in power.

(This is a developing copy)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 08:15 PM IST