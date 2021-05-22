West Bengal: Bharat Sevashram Sangha breaks this 104-year-old tradition to serve COVID-19 patients

Kolkata: Breaking the age old tradition of 104 years, Bharat Sevashram Sangha has now allowed non-vegetarian food to enter their premises.

A floor of Bharat Sevashram Sangha’s building in Garia in South Kolkata has been transformed in Covid zone and to cater to the patients’ non-vegetarian foods are being brought and cooked inside the premises.

“The training centres of Garia building have been transformed into covid zone and for the patients’ non-vegetarian food is allowed. The main motto of the Bharat Sevashram Sangha is to serve people and to cater people. The saints are not allowed to eat them,” said the sources of Bharat Sevashram Sangha adding that proteins are extremely important for treating the covid patients.

Notably, on May 21, two floors Garia building of Bharat Sevashram Sangha under the supervision of former student Rajib Dutta had opened covid centre with 30 beds out of which 20 beds have 24 hours oxygen support.

The covid centre will be monitored by four nurses, two doctors and 12 volunteers who will serve the covid patients without any fee.